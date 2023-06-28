Osun governor escapes attack at Osogbo Eid ground

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke was attacked by some political thugs at the Eid Ground in Osogbo, the State capital as his security details managed to smuggle him out of the scene amid escalated altercation.

A member of the House of Representatives, from Osogbo Federal Constituency, Moruf Adewale was also beaten by the thugs.

Confirming the incidence, spokesperson to the Governor, Rasheed Olawale who described the attack as an attempted assassination stated that Governor Adeleke arrived the venue with his team for the Eid prayers but was prevented by the suspected thugs, stressing that the Governor was practically smuggled out of the place.

He however confirmed that the Governor escaped the attack without being hurt.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng