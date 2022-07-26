Osun Gov-elect, Adeleke sets up 37–member transition committee

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has constituted a 37-member Transition Committee.

The transition committee, according to him, will facilitate a smooth transition of power between the present administration and the newly elected one in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Director of the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladele Bamiji, on Tuesday.

The Committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders, experts from a diverse field of endeavour including the Academics, Finance, Law, Engineering, Labour, Local Government administration and the Media.

The chairman of the transition committee is Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as the Deputy Chairman.

Hon. Bamidele Salam, a member of the House of Representatives was nominated as secretary and will be assisted by a Project management expert, Adekunle Adepoju.

The Transition Committee will be inaugurated by the Governor-elect on Thursday.

