Provide jobs for youths to curb insecurity, Emeka Ike urges FG…..Unveils Kubanah Whisky

An industrialist, Mr. Emeka Ike, has said that the only way to curb insecurity in Nigeria is by the Federal Government to productively engage the youths so that they can earn money to spend and plan their lives.

Mr. Ike, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of MP Master Piece Limited, stated this at the unveiling of the company’s new brand, Kubanah Whisky, “which is seriously penetrating into the Nigerian wine and spirit market”.

Ike, who said engaging the youths productively was necessary, disclosed that he has a burning desire to create jobs in the country “especially for the youths who are roaming around the streets without any plan to make headway”.

The company’s brand ambassadors were also invited to the unveiling of Kubanah Whisky. They are Destiny Etiko, Femi Adebayo, Nosa Rex and Emmanuel Abisi, a. k.a Nastyblaq, as our brand ambassadors for the unveiling of Kubanah Whisky.

“I want to categorically state here factors that propelled us to go into the production of our first brand, Skirt Brandy, and our second baby, Kubanah Whisky, in spite of all the economic and environment challenges production process is facing in Nigeria.

“First, I was moved by passion and a burden to make a difference with our product in the Nigerian market with international standard. Again I want the world to know that Nigeria has all it takes to produce quality wine and spirit beverages”, Ike stated.

Pointing out that presently, the state of Nigerian industries is nothing to write home about, Ike said Nigerians needed to wake up to their responsibility, adding that it should not be left in the hands of government alone.

He said even though government has a greater role to play, “industries need steady power supply to thrive, tax rebate, good network road system etc. Let’s think of production and not importation, that is the only way the country can survive. A lot of industries had left our business environment and the more they leave, the more our labour market is populated. Let’s stop them from leaving”.

He further said most industries in Nigeria today struggle to pay salaries; many can’t pay for high cost of production, pointing out that they struggle to survive because profit is spent on diesel and others.

“After our first brand launch of Skirt Brandy which of course gained acceptance in the country, Nigerians were happy seeing a local brand with international standard, so, we decided to do more since there was increase in tastes, demand of our brand, hence Kubanah Whisky. Today, we are in the Nigerian market to quench the appetite of an average Nigerian who consumes our brands.

So, our brands are competing favourably in the Nigeria market, it’s purely made with local content. We are confident and focused doing our best because we have what it takes to make this country great and regain its lost glory. Therefore, I believe in my country Nigeria, and I urge you let’s join hands to build Nigeria for our future generation.

Most importantly, Nigeria cannot join in the Commonwealth of Nations until we embark on creativity, productivity with local contents.

We need to develop our country and the best option is by building and developing local industries. If we do this, jobs will be created, kidnapping, banditry, obtaining by tricks known as yahoo, yahoo and all sorts of crime wave will reduce, and then, Nigerian business environment will begin to attract foreign investors, the economy will now bounce back”, the MD/CEO MP Master Piece Limited further stated.

For a better society