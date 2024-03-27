Osun APC embarks on reconciliation, sets up three committees

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

In a bid to address the fractional crisis within the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress,APC, the party’s leadership in the State has embarked on a reconciliation of aggrieved members.

The party set up three committees for reconciliation, appeal and disciplinary.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, noted that the committees will “put impetus into the party.”

The statement partly read, “Alhaji Sule Aderemi from Boripe Local Government Council Area is the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee while the members are Elder J. A. Oni from Atakumosa East Local Government Council Area and Ademola Akeem Adesina from Irepodun Local Government Area.

“Other members of the Reconciliation Committee are Dupe Ajayi from Obokun Local Government; Sola Ogunfolaju from Ayedaade Local Government Council Area; Bisi Odewumi from Ife North Local Government Area while Bisi Ogunkale from Ayedire Local Government Council Area will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

“The chairman of the Appeal Committee is Biodun Awolola from Egbedore Local Government Council Area; Dauda Akinwole from Ife-East Local Government Area (member) and Yele Akintola from Ilesa East Local Government Area (member).

“Other members of the Appeal Committee are Abiodun Idowu from Ifedayo Local Government (Secretary); Liadi Ganiyu from Iwo Local Government(member; Olagoke Akinwemimo from Irewole Local Government Area(member) and

Alhaja Fausa Aderinlewo from Ife South Local Government Council Area (member).

“Basiru Awotorebo from Ife East Local Government Council Area is the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee while the members are: Prince Olusoji Ajayi from Irewole Local Government Council Area; Mrs Musilimotu Raheem from Olorunda Local Government Council Area and Bolaji Akinloye from Ola-Oluwa Local Government Council Area.

“The other members of the Disciplinary Committee are Adegoke Lateef Ige from Ejigbo Local Government; Akeem Okunade Olounda Local Government Council Area (Secretary) and Aliu Akinloye from Odo-Otin Local Government Council Area.”

Olabisi added that the party’s Secretary , Alao Kamoru, held that the date of the inauguration of the three committees would be communicated to the members at a later date.

“Alao also stated that the terms of reference of each of the committees shall be spelt out to the members on the day of the inauguration.

“The state party secretary congratulated the members of the three committees, praying that God would use them for the improvement of the fortune of the APC with a view to accomplishing its collective mission,” he stated.