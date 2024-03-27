APC tackles Imo Reps member, Ugochinyere over interference in Rivers political affairs

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has berated the member representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, for interfering in the political affairs of Rivers State.

The Rivers APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, described Hon. Ugochinyere as a “meddlesome interloper” who goes about peddling falsehood and speak of issues he has no knowledge of.

Recall that, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the people’s Democratic Party, had during a press briefing in Abuja last Friday, condemned the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for overriding the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on the passage of the Local Government Amendment Bill which empowers the House of Assembly to extend the tenure of council chairmen and councilors at the expiration of their tenure, into law. He described the action of the lawmakers as a recipe for chaos and legislative rascality.

But Okocha, in his reaction faulted the federal lawmaker for alleging that the Martin Amaehwule-led Rivers assembly vetoed the governor’s right to assent bills before passing it into law, and warned him to desist from further interfering in the affairs of Rivers State or face legal action.

He said: “The last time we checked, Rivers State has 13 federal constituencies and we are not aware that Ugochinyere represents any of these 13 federal constituencies in this state. It is clear to us and Nigerians that Ikenga Ugochinyere represents the people of Ideato, one of the constituencies in Imo State.

“One wonder where and how he is able to establish a nexus, establish a locus to be able to qualify him to speak about Rivers State. In this case, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere is nothing but a meddlesome interloper. APC Rivers State is pieved with his concerted lies on a matter he titled “the developments emanating from Rivers State”.

“What is his interest in Rivers State other than that his pockets have been limed by a governor who takes a profigacies and others. He went bizzare into enanaties, talking completely from his pocket. He was talking no facts as it pertains to Rivers State.”

Okocha further said, “All the bills that the House of Assembly vetoed the governor’s powers are bills that were sent to him and communications took place between the assembly and the governor and the governor said I won’t sign. And after 30 days the legislative arm used the powers vested on them by the constitution to pass to override the governor.

“So, for Ugochinyere to say that the assembly overrode the governor’s right without sending the bills to him or allowing 30 days as provided by the constitution to elapse, is stupidity and a blatant lie, and we will not tolerate that.”

The Rivers APC Chairman however issued a 48 hours ultimatum to Hon. Ugochinyere to apologize to Rivers people for insulting the state, by alleging that the House of Assembly sits at the comfort of their bedroom to makes laws for the state.

“For Ikenga Ugochinyere to allege that the Rivers Assembly makes laws for Rivers State from the comfort of their bedroom, and also that the assembly can no longer function, is insulting on the sensibilities of Rivers people, particularly us, members of the APC.

“We hereby, demand that within 48 hours, the National Assembly member should pick up himself from the gutters and make up the appellation ‘honourable’ by apologising to Rivers people for accepting to do a hatchet job for a governor and a government that is in coma in Rivers State.

“We demand that he stays within his lane and know that Rivers State is not a pariah state except for what the governor is doing in Rivers State today. Rivers State is prominent in the committee of states in Nigeria and owns a respect hitherto and going forward. Ikenga Ugochinyere is not qualified, even in iota, to talk down on Rivers State in any way material or immaterial.

“Finally, we warn him of the dire consequences of insulting the sensibilities of Rivers people. He should better go to Imo State if he so wishes, and express his verbal diarrhoea and not here in Rivers State.

“Any more attempt by his to do that, we will exhaust all legal means to bring him to book,” he said.