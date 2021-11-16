Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Osogbo Flyover’ll be completed before year ends, Osun govt apologises for delay

People & Power
By Editor
Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State
0 23

 

 

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

 

Osun State Government on Monday stated that the ongoing construction of Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo, the state capital will be completed before the end of 2021.

 

It explained that improved aesthetics, expansion of scope of work and torrential rainfall witnessed in Osogbo coupled with the desire not to compromise standards were responsible for the delay in completing the project at scheduled time.

 

The government, however assured that with the current stage and pace of work, the project would be delivered before the end of the year, saying it is just weeks delay.

 

It appreciated residents and road users for their understanding and cooperation so far.

 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had while flagging off the construction of the flyover in February this year, promised Osun residents that the project would be ready in nine months.

 

The State Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Hon. Remi Omowaiye, in an interview with journalists said the need to perform all “due diligence for the structural stability of the flyover contributed to the delay.”

 

He added that, “Because of the depth of the retaining wall, the Consultant insisted that it has to be layers. And on each of the layer, we have to carry out test before we proceed.

 

“At the beginning too, we lost some weeks because the Consultant insisted that the samples of the reinforcement and even the rock under it must be taken to three different laboratories in different states to satisfy all due diligence before we proceeded.

 

“All these were responsible for the reason we won’t be opening up the place this November as earlier promised. We are deeply sorry about that. However, let me assure us that with the level of work so far done, before the end of December, Olaiya Flyover will be up and running. We thank the people for their understanding and cooperation.”

Continue Reading
Editor 1560 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Sanwo-Olu urges states to cut down on waste for economic…

Our interest in abundance movement is to promote best…

Emir of Kano Ado Bayero extols Sen Anyim intellectual…

Anambra election: We’ll frustrate Andy Uba’s suit…

1 of 203

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More