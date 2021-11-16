NBA , Council of Legal Education others Reject Creation of  More Law Campuses

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Council of Legal Education , Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA) , Senator Ike Ekweremdu, Senator Seriake Dickson rejected proposal to establish six more additional campuses of Nigerian Law School.

But, Femi Falana (SAN) with some Senators carpeted the position’s of NBA and Legal Education Council on Establishment of campuses of Nigerian Law School.

The Senate Committee chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele had at the public hearing , sought for inputs from critical stakeholders on the legislative proposal titled : ” Legal Education ( Consolidated etc , Amendment ) Bill 2021″ , but got unfavorable submissions from them .

Kicking against the bill earlier was Senators Ekweremadu and Senator Seriake cautioning other lawmakers not subject legal education to politics.

Ekweremadu in his submission warned against politicising legal education saying ” establishment of new campuses or law schools should be left at the discretion of Council for Legal Education as empowered by the Act that set it up in 1962″.

The National President of Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA) , Olumide Akpata ( SAN) also in his presentation said there is no need to create additional campuses , but pleading for funding of existing campuses.

He said the existing six are grossly underfunded before the intervention of Rivers State Government with a well equipped campus in Port Harcourt .

” With required infrastructure , the existing law schools across the country are enough to accommodate thousands of law students graduating from the various Universities .

” The Council for Legal Education is the institution empowered by law to set up a new campus on the basis of need assessment and not political considerations driving the move for establishment of additional six across the six geo – political zones .”

The Chairman of the Council for Legal Education , Emeka Ngige said the council is 100% opposed to it .

The position of the council he lamented , arose from deplorable condition of most of the existing ones now due to gross underfunding .

” For instance , the deplorable condition in which students at the Yenagoa law campus are studying, is worse than what prisoners in Ikoyi Prison are experiencing ” , he said .

He pointedly told the lawmakers that they will shed tears if they visit some of the existing campuses and see the deplorable conditions in which students and lecturers are living .

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bamidele said exponential increase in the number of law gradutaes from our Universities, there is need for corresponding increase of Campuses to clear the backlog

He said, “the exponential increase in the number of law gradutaes from our Universities, there is need for corresponding increase of Campuses to clear the backlog as well as to cater for the upsurge in the application for intake into the Nigerian Law School on yearly basis.

“This amendment will also bring about reform in the legal education and encourage conducive learning environment for both the students and teachers at the Nigerian Law School.

Backing the establishment of the law School campuses, Femi Falana argued that Council of Legal Education lacks power to create law school.

He explained that the idea of multi campus came when the Lagos Law School was sold , but got an injunction to stop the selling of building.

He said, “It is important to clarify certain fact, the Council of legal Education Act, was enacted in 1962 for the creation of one law.