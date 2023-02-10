Osinbajo , Sanwo-Olu attends Service of Songs of late Dame Caroline Adebutu in Lagos

L-r… Youngest wife, Mrs. Temitope Kofo Adebutu; Chairman of Premier, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu and daughter Tolulope Adebutu.

L-r… Former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande and Tolulope Adebutu.

L-r… Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya, billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos, Chief Razak Okoya his wife Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited, Dr. Shade Okoya; former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Ambassador Justice (rtd) George Adesola Oguntade.

L-r … Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF). Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, his wife Dr. Ajoke Ogunsan and the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation. Ben Akabueze.

L-r… Senior Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Editor, Methodist Church Nigeria Very Rev. Olusola Makindipe; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for 2023 Election in Ogun State, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu. ( first Son of Late Dame Caroline Adebutu).

L-r…Management of UNILAG. Register (UNILAG) Barrister Ismaila Oladejo Azeez; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research · Prof Bola Oboh. Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa and Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r …Businessman Oscar Ibru with the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

L- r…Lady Adejoke Okeowo, her husband Nigerian businessman, Sir Olu Okeowo and Chief Kenny Martins.

Cross Section of the Children of late Dame Caroline Adebutu, during the Services of Songs held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 7/2.2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

