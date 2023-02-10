Champion Newspapers Limited
Osinbajo , Sanwo-Olu attends Service of Songs of late Dame Caroline Adebutu in Lagos

L-r ...Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Quintessential businessman, (Baba Ijebu) Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu ( lost his First Wife) youngest wife,emitope Kofo Adebutu.
L-r… Youngest wife, Mrs. Temitope Kofo Adebutu; Chairman of Premier, Sir Kessington  Adebukunola Adebutu and daughter Tolulope Adebutu.

L-r… Former Ogun State Governor, Aremo  Olusegun Osoba; wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande  and Tolulope Adebutu.

L-r… Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya, billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos, Chief Razak Okoya his wife  Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited, Dr. Shade Okoya; former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Ambassador Justice (rtd) George Adesola Oguntade.

L-r … Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF). Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, his wife  Dr. Ajoke Ogunsan and the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation.  Ben Akabueze.

L-r… Senior  Pastor of the Trinity House Church,  Pastor Ituah Ighodalo;  Editor, Methodist Church Nigeria Very RevOlusola Makindipe; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for 2023 Election in Ogun State, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu. ( first Son of Late Dame Caroline Adebutu).

L-r…Management of UNILAG.  Register (UNILAG)   Barrister  Ismaila Oladejo Azeez; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research · Prof  Bola Oboh. Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)  Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa and  Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r …Businessman Oscar Ibru with the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

L- r…Lady Adejoke Okeowo,  her husband  Nigerian businessman, Sir Olu Okeowo and Chief Kenny Martins.

Cross Section of the Children of late Dame Caroline Adebutu, during the Services of Songs held at Harbour Point in Lagos on 7/2.2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

