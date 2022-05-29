Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2: How party leaders dimmed chances of APC with Kangaroo primary election

The much advertised primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 for the election of the Lagos House of Assembly member and his counterpart in the Federal House of Representatives, has come and gone, leaving in its trail intrigues and subterranean subterfuges that are likely to dim the chances of the party in that constituency.

The primaries took place on 27th May, 2022 but has been described by many party faithful as a kangaroo election.

A party stalwart in the area who refused his name to be mentioned said “The election was engineered by Otunba Henry Ajomole and Hon Bayo Olasoju, the Executive Chairman of Isolo LCDA and other APC Leaders in the Constituency against the sitting Honourable member, Hon Jude Omobowale Idimogu, and other three (3) Aspirants in favor of Ladi Ajomole.

“The election was previously scheduled for Thursday, 26th May 2022, and was cancelled by the State and rescheduled for the next day, being Friday 27th May 2022, for our outmost surprised, it was observed that on the same Thursday evening, when other aspirants left the venue, Hon Bayo Olasoju, the Executive Chairman of Isolo LCDA and Otunba Henry Ajomole, a respectful GAC member, took all the delegates to Milanco Hotel, Isolo Lagos and camp all the delegates there for over 10 hours, induced them with money to vote against their conscience, but the worst of it, is that they administered oat (Ogun) on them that anyone who votes against Ladi Ajomole and Engr. Ganiru Johnson will die.”

He said it is against all known logic that in an election of this magnitude one aspirant would score 30 over 30, while other contestants scored zero. He then called on the party to act fast before the action brings untold damage to the party image. “That was why all the delegates voted against the sitting Honourable, Hon Jude Omobowale Idimogu and other aspirants in favor of Ladi Ajomole for State House of Assembly and in favour of Engr Ganiru Johnson for Federal House of Representatives. The vote was 30-0 in favour of Ladi Ajomole and also 30-0 in favour of Engr Ganiru Johnson.

“If I may asked, what kind of election is this, where a particular candidate won all the votes while other candidates, including a sitting Honourable didn’t get even a single vote. The Party leaders as a matter of urgency should look into this ugly development before it affect our party’s general elections.

“The implications of the above kangaroo election is that Engr Ganiru Johnson and Ladi Ajomole are from the same Ward in Okota and they vote in the same polling booth, Ejigbo LCDA has no candidate where Hon Jude Idimogu and other aspirants, including Hon Gbamigbetan resides,” he said.

He added that their Igbo brothers and sisters in the party has been edged out, besides Idimogu needed a second term in APC “It’s important to note Igbo factors in our general election, Hon Jude Omobowale Idimogu, the only Igbo man in the Lagos State House of Assembly, won his first election under PDP, and crossed over to the APC. 2019 general elections was his first election in APC platform, I believe that he deserves his second term in APC.

“We appealed to the leadership of our great party to give Hon Jude Omobowale Idimogu a second term in APC, if not for other thing, but for the sake of his brothers and sisters (Igbos in Lagos State).

“Finally, the PDP as a Party gave her own tickets to “One Igbo, one Yoruba”

Igbo for House of Representatives and Yoruba for House of Assembly,” he concluded

