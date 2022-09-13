Champion Newspapers Limited
Opening ceremony of Dexterity, leading handmade footwear brand in Lagos

L-r... Dr. Fatimah Habeebu-Adeyemi; Professor Khalid Adekoya; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research)  UNILAG Professor Bolanle  Oboh  ;  CEO ZEINNY  CRAFTS , Alayande  Zainab, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos ,Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , during the opening ceremony of Dexterity in Lagos ... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross Section of the guest at the  leading handmade Foot wear brand Exhibition by Alayande  Zainab in Lagos .

 

 

