Oorelope LG PDP stakeholders endorse Makinde for second term

Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has been commended for his transformational leadership and people-oriented programmes since he assumed office in May 2019.

Leaders and Party Executive members from the Ward to Local Government levels in Oorelope Local Government, Igboho, gave this commendation at an extended stakeholders’ meeting held at the Baptist Central School, Oke Afin, Igboho.

They declared that with the giant strides recorded by the administration in less than three years in office, the governor deserved to be entrusted with leading the state for another term of four years.

The stakeholders, who declared the total support of Oorelope Local Government to the governor’s re-election, noted that the party is one and indivisible in Oorelope and that its absolute loyalty is to the governor.

The party stakeholders equally lauded the governor on the construction of Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road and the Light-Up Oyo project, which are ongoing in the local government.

They, however, called on Governor Makinde to increase government presence in the local government by especially considering the siting an institution of higher learning in the local government and also revisiting the Igboho Waterworks Project and building more infrastructure in the council.

According to the statement endorsed by the stakeholders at the end of the meeting, they declared that the local government would vote massively for Governor Makinde, if and when he decides to seek reelection.

They also urged the governor and the PDP leadership in the state to rest assured that the party remains solid in Oorelope Local Government and would deliver the council in future elections.

The statement read: “We, the leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oorelope Local Government, Igboho, use this opportunity to salute His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, on the transformational and people-oriented leadership he has been offering to Oyo State since he assumed office.

“We also declare our total support for the Governor, who has transformed Oyo State in a short while, putting in place landmark infrastructure projects such as Moniya-Iseyin Road; Saki Township Road, Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road; Oyo-Iseyin Road; Ajia-Airport Road and the Light-Up Oyo State Project.

“We particularly want to appreciate His Excellency for the ongoing Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road and the ongoing Light-Up Oyo project ongoing in our local government.

“We are grateful to His Excellency and do hereby declare that Oorelope Local Government will support him and the PDP in future endeavours.

“While assuring His Excellency and the PDP leadership to rest assured that the PDP remains solid and indivisible in Oorelope Local Government, we urge the state government to increase government presence in our local government, especially by revisiting our plea for the establishment of a higher institution, the Igboho Waterworks Project and rural infrastructure projects.

“We pray for His Excellency’s success and assure that the PDP will always remain the party to beat in future elections.”

Some of the stakeholders in attendance at the meeting include Oorelope Local Government Chairman, Hon. Akeem Raheem; Oorelope Local Government PDP Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Adeoti; former Oyo North Senatorial Chairman, Alhaji Yakubu Oladoja; Oyo North Senatorial Chairman, Hon. Yinusa Adekunle Yusuff; National Delegate, Alhaji Sarafadeen Yusuff (Al Wajud); Alhaji Tajudeen Adeniran.

