Onyedum hails Anambra Angels for 3rd place feat, pledges support

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission (ASDC), Patrick Onyedum has hailed the state Volleyball team, Anambra Angels, for their performance at the just-concluded Volleyball Championship in Kaduna State.

The team took the third place at the tournament after winning three games and losing two out of the five games played.

Speaking to journalists in Awka on Sunday, Onyedum thanked the players and officials for their determination and patriotic zeal which made them sponsor themselves to the competition, in spite of the challenges.

He said, “I want to congratulate the Anambra Volleyball team, the Anambra Angels, for their performance at the just concluded Kaduna tournament.

“The association managed to sponsor themselves to the competition, this was because I had not assumed office at the time they were preparing.

“But, they not only participated, they also did well; we have seen their desire to make Anambra proud; we shall give volleyball special attention and we shall support them.

“It is good to note that apart from emerging third place winners, one of our players won the Most Valuable Player of the tournament in the female category, this simply means that they have the potential to be great,” he said.

The team suffered a walkover in their first match against Bauchi, lost 1-3 to CNS Spikers before securing their first win against LifeCamp Volleyball team, Abuja.

Anambra Angels in the competition that was held between Oct. 19 and 27, defeated Olalomi of Ilorin by 3-2 and beat Bayonet of Jaji, Kaduna 3-0 to emerge third place winners with 17 points.

A final year student of Washington Memorial Secondary School, Onitsha, Ifunanya Udeagbala won the most valuable player of the tournament.