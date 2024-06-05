One Year in Office: Rivers APC disagrees with Gov Fubara’s achievements, scores him Zero

•Denies congratulating him

•Okocha’s assessment baseless – Rivers’ Govt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has reacted to the scorecard presented by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on his achievements in his one year in office, stating that he has failed woefully as governor to the state.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Okocha scored Governor Fubara’s administration ZERO, in the past one year, challenging him (the governor) to point out one project that was initiated and commissioned by his administration.

Okocha’s rating on the present administration was also hinged on his position that the Governor have been running the state without a budget in the past one year.

The Rivers APC Boss also dismissed reports making the rounds that he made a u-turn and congratulated Governor Fubara on his successful one year in office and also apologized to him for any wrongdoings and all attacks on his administration.

He described the report as fake, nonsensical and blatant falsehood, aimed at maligning his character and instigating crisis between him and former Rivers State Governor who is now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

He said, “I make bold to categorically and unequivocally say that what I just read is a document that emanated from the pit of hell, not only cruel, it’s a jejune, nonsensical and it is fake. I could not have congratulated a government that is in intensive care unit, not as Tony Okocha, worst case as the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Rivers State and by that fact the leader of opposition parties and voice of the voiceless in Rivers State. I couldn’t have done so, not even at the point that I was going to breathe my last.

“This document should be thrown to the trash and seen as the concoctment of purveyors of wickedness whose intention is an attempt to malign my name by showing me off as one who speaks from both sides of my mouth.

“While I was away, a whole lot of you have called to know my take on the 365 days in office being celebrated nationwide including that of the governor of Rivers State, so I have called you to hear my own take.

“I want to say to you clearly that the administration of Rivers State today under Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a sham. Take it on a scale of 1 to 10, he scored minus zero. In other words, it is apt to say that we have relapsed to the days of primitive administrations in our political history. There is nothing to show and I challenge the Governor and his handlers to show just one proof of one project he commenced and completed in 365 days. The moment I see and hear that, I will immediately recount and publicly congratulate the governor.

“Does he compare with his other brothers? I will name particularly those who are first timers as he. Take a typical case of Abia State, take a typical case of Akwa Ibom, take a typical case of Ebonyi State, take a typical case of Anambra, take a case of Enugu and let’s look at the far North, Niger State, juxtapose the achievements of these governors individually, they are first timers like him. Take a facts-check of what is happening in those states and you will you will realised that Rivers State is a case of mumbo jumbo.

“Let him show me one project he can franchise to himself, not the appropriation of the projects of the former governor. Yes, government is a continuum. Again he rose in the plans of continuity and consolidation and so it’s also not unexpected but the danger on what he is doing is that he doesn’t even accord one person of credit to. In writing, they call it plagiarism. You lift somebody’s work or intellectual property and you don’t put a quote or infact, without crediting it to the source, then the law says you are guilty of plagiarism. So in other words, Siminalayi Fubara is a plagiarist.”

Okocha further stated that, “We are in trouble in Rivers State. It’s an era of horror, stagnation and all other vices that anybody can think of.”

He said, “Rivers State under Siminalayi Fubara, security is suspect. In Rivers State under Siminalayi Fubara, companies are leaving in droves, industries are closing down because of the fear of the unknown. The achievements of Governor Fubara known to me is the fact that he has traversed the 23 local councils of Rivers State in what he dubbed, ‘Thanksgiving For Supreme Court Victory,’ that’s his own achievement and it amounts to nothing other than profligacy and throwing away of Rivers fund.

“So how then would somebody imagine that I, Chief Tony Chidugam Okocha, would stand up to grandstand, to now be in the bag of people who show vagaries to begin to love what I hate. That’s not my training, its condemnable and I condemn it.”

In his response, the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson childed Okocha’s assessment of Governor Fubara’s administration, describing his allegation as baseless.

Mr. Johnson said the governor initiated and completed some projects, such as the 10.98km Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area of the state which was commissioned by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

He also noted that the second section of the Andoni-Ogoni-Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road was also initiated and commissioned by the governor.

The Information Commissioner further explained that Governor Fubara had in the last one year, aside completing several other projects initiated by his predecessor, has embarked on many landmark projects that has direct impact on the people, adding that Rivers people have also felt the impact of the present administration with it’s human capacity development programmes, among others.