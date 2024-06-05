Senate seeks to strengthen nation’s position in the global gold market

…passes bill on gold reserves for second reading

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary passed for a second reading, a bill for an Act to make provision for Nigeria Gold Reserve Industry.

The bill sponsored by Senator Natasha Akpoti – Uduaghan ( PDP Kogi Central) , sought for a robust framework for the harnessing , exploitation and marketing of gold which is about 600, 000 tonnes in reserves in the country worth $45billion.

Senator Natasha in her lead debate on the bill said : ” The proposed legislation presents a significant opportunity to drive economic growth and diversification by creating a conducive environment for investment in the gold sector, that can attract both domestic and foreign investors, stimulate job creation, and boost revenue streams for the government.

” It incorporates stringent regulations to minimize the ecological footprint of gold mining and processing activities.

“By adhering to international best practices in gold mining and trading, the Nigerian Gold Reserve Bill positions Nigeria as a reliable and responsible player in the global gold market which will enhance our competitiveness on the international stage and strengthen investor confidence in our gold industry.

” Specifically , the bill seeks to establish the Nigeria Gold Authority ( NGA) that will be charged among other things, with the administration of Nigerian Mining Act with regards to our gold resources”

Virtually all the Senators who contributed to debate on the bill, supported it as required legislation that would unlock the full value of Nigeria’s Gold Reserve for the benefit of all Nigerians .

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Ogun West) in particular , said the bill when passed into law, would shore up the value of Naira which according to him, could even appreciate tremendously without foreign investment .