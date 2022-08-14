One injured as soldiers, policemen clash in Osogbo

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

One policeman was reportedly injured during a gun duel between men of the police force and soldiers on Saturday evening, at the popular Ajegunle Spare parts market area, in Osogbo, Osun State Capital.

This caused tension in the area as the spare parts dealers, traders, passersby and residents scampered for safety.

It was gathered that the clash was as a result of a minor disagreement between some soldiers and police officers which degenerated into the gunshots exchange for some minutes.

According to report, the soldiers and the police officers were in different vehicles on the road and refused to give way for each other to pass at the Ajegunle spare parts market.

“Each party claimed superiority and challenged the other for wrong driving.

Both of them did not want to reverse for the other to pass. The police officer identified himself while one of the three soldiers in the car still directed the policeman to reverse. His refusal led to the fight between them.

“The police officer called Dugbe Police station while another three military personnel emanated from nowhere to join the other soldiers.

“A policeman was beaten by some soldiers to our surprise. The matter degenerated and there was an exchange of gunshots for some minutes. We closed our shops and fled the scene to escape being shot,” an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity recounted.

The spokesperson for Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, when contacted confirmed the clash.

She however, assured that the matter has been resolved and normalcy has returned to the scene.