My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

.Tinubu ‘ll consolidate President’s achievements – Nasarawa Speaker

President Muhammadu Buhari in the course of the week reiterated the determination of his administration to uplift the quality of life of the citizens in spite of the harsh socio-economic realities.

He said that the passion and zeal for improving the livelihood of Nigerians had not dwindled, calling for more steadfastness as Nigerians.

The president gave the assurance when he received former State Chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He, however, urged political leaders to stay focused and uphold the ultimate objective of promoting interest of the country.

The president said the self-centeredness that led to the loss of about a million lives between 1967-1970 must not be allowed to repeat itself.

The president, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources, had also consented to the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy Offshore Ltd., a Nigerian outfit.

ExxonMobil, the parent company had earlier entered into a landmark Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seplat Energy to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation of the U.S.A.

The agreement would also enable Seplat Energy to acquire share capital from Mobil Development Nigeria Inc., and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc., both registered in Delaware, USA.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman stated on Monday in Abuja that the president’s consent was in consonance with Nigeria’s drive for increased indigenous participation in the energy sector.

Also on Monday, the president congratulated the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Sports Federations and Associations on the performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Team Nigeria posted an impressive outing at the competition, finishing seventh on the medals table with 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze.

On the same day, Buhari forwarded the name of Muhammad Sabo Lamido to the Senate for confirmation as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Buhari, in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said Lamido was being nominated due to the death of Hassan Gambo, who occupied the position until his demise.

The president also received the new Executive Members of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

At the meeting with the NMA officials, Buhari disclosed that the Federal Government had disbursed N100 billion to indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare investors as loans to expand their capital base.

He said it was also meant to boost local production of medicines and medical consumables.

Buhari stated that the loan was extended through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s support to the private pharmaceutical sector.

The president also announced the appointment of former Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Dr Habiba Muda-Lawal, as Special Adviser to him on Policy and Coordination.

Buhari also hosted the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organization, Simon Lalong, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Lalong, who is also the Governor of Plateau, said he was in the Presidential Villa to thank the president for approving the University of Jos as a national cancer centre.

He also lauded Buahri for granting presidential pardon to the former Governor of the state, Joshua Dariye.

According to him, the people of the State will remain grateful to the president for delivering a lot of democratic dividends to the State.

Also on Wednesday, President Buhari joined members of staff and political appointees in the State House in congratulating the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, on his 59th birthday.

The president congratulated Umar, his family, friends and professional colleagues on the auspicious occasion.

Buhari appreciated Umar’s efforts, sacrifices and dedication to effective management of the State House.

Buhari unveiled the 2023 National Population and Housing Census Project Document, aimed at promoting robust and informed national conversation on procedures for the census.

He unveiled the document at the National Stakeholders Summit on the 2023 census, organised by the National Population Commission (NPC), in collaboration with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari also hosted representatives of victims of Kaduna train abduction in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the president, the Federal Government was doing everything within its powers to ensure the safe return of the remaining abducted passengers of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train.

He said, ”since the terrible and cowardly attack by the criminal elements on March 28, the nation had joined them to endure a period of difficulty and emotional pains.”

Buhari also explained his reason for discarding the use of lethal military force in extracting the remaining abductees.

The president, therefore, condoled with the families of the victims and those who lost their loved ones.

Buhari also on Thursday received the new President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray and his Management Team, telling them the kind of sub-regional body West African leaders desire and must have.

Buhari, also on Friday in Abuja, received the Management of BUA Group at the State House led by the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

He also inaugurated the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD), to bridge the gap created by extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The NCMD, which was developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in coordination with relevant MDAs, would ensure greater successes in tackling national crisis.

The president concluded the week with a closed-door meeting with Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo in the presidential villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Uzodinma, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting thanked the president for graciously granting his request that the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owerri be converted to Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Teaching Hospital.

He also disclosed that he sought president’s approval for the Alvan Ikoku College of Education to become Federal University of Education, Owerri

The governor spoke extensively on the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

HE urged the media to pay more attention to issues like the depletion of the country’s crude oil output and the unsettling security situation in the country.

In another development Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu will consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements when he becomes president in 2023.

The declaration was made in Abuja on Sunday by the Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi.

He spoke with newsmen at the end of a meeting between Speakers of Houses of Assembly in the northern parts of the country and the APC presidential candidate.

Abdullahi said APC was sure of victory with Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

“We are confident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop.

“We thank God Almighty for the gift of life; we thank Him greatly for the success of the just-concluded APC presidential primary election.

“We equally appreciate our party men and women for their sense of unity and patriotism.

“We will not relent; President Buhari has laid a good foundation for the nation’s prosperity.

“We are putting our mechanism in motion; we are strengthening our strategies at various constituencies and states,’’ he said.

Abdullahi also told newsmen that the APC would continue to do the needful through grassroots mobilisation to emerge victorious at the 2023 general elections.

“Our unity, our victory is assured; we have done it before and we will do it again, by God’s grace.

The speaker advised Nigerians to have faith and confidence in the ability and capacity of the APC’s presidential flag bearer considering his wealth of experience and track records.

Abdullahi urged Nigerians to support Tinubu wholeheartedly. (NAN)