Ondo Police arrest suspected killers of 62-year old retired Head teacher

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Police from Ikare-Akoko Area Command and Okeagbe Division in Ondo State have arrested two suspects in connection with the heinous killing of 62-year old retired Head teacher, Mrs. Sidikat Adamolekun, whose lifeless body was discovered by her grand child in a pool of blood while returning from the school.

According to report, the deceased handset was taken away by her assailants.

Nemesis, however, caught up with the suspects, Mobarak (18) and Rilwan (20), when the stolen handset was tracked leading to the arrest of one of the suspects who later invited his colleague-in crime where they confessed to have committed the criminal act.

The two suspects said they jumped over the fence and not through the main gate to gain entry into the building and consequently went straight to the deceased room where she was resting on bed shortly after taken her bath.

The suspected killers said they used wooden objects to shatter her head and while still screaming to escape, the second suspect finally strangulated her to death.

The mother of one of the suspects who was living at Owolabi Street, Ikare-Akoko, worked as a casual house cleaner to the deceased.

She confessed of usually bringing her son (one of the suspects) to work at late Mrs. Adamolekun’s residence.

Meanwhile, the case had been transferred to Akure, the state capital, with three suspects including the casual worker, who is the mother of one of the suspects.

A close relative of the deceased, Mrs. Opeyemi Ademulegun, described the death of their family member as a colossal loss especially as the deceased was survived by an aged-mother and children.

