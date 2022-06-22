Ondo PDP insensitive to Owo terrorism attack, loss of human lives

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

Ondo State government has reacted to the statement credited to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in respect of the remarks made by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the funeral mass for the slain victims of Owo terror attack.

It said the assertion credited to the opposition shows its lack of empathy and respect for humanity. It is an unnecessary gloat that greatly offends the collective psyche of the people of the state.

The PDP, which obviously doesn’t know the limits of politics, is attempting to reap political capital at the expense of human lives. It is politics taken too far.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, said: “it is unfortunate the incident of Owo attack, the people of the state and across the country have collectively mourned the departed while praying for the injured to heal fast.

” It is very sad that the PDP, in its characteristic manner, has shown that it places politics above human lives. At this time when the state is still struggling with the pains of the heinous attack, the opposition party has found it convenient to scoop political gains from the excruciating pains inflicted on humanity by the incident.

“As we speak, the tombs of the deceased are even yet to dry, but the PDP couldn’t wait to dance on their graves. This infantile and inhumane brand of politics depicts what the party stands for.

“For the records, let it be known that Governor Akeredolu’s remark at the burial mass for the slain victims of Owo attack last Friday was a sober reflection of the overwhelming security situation in the country. It was a projection of the helpless situation the sub-nationals have found themselves under the government at the centre in a federation.

” The Governor’s remark was targetted at the need for the country to retrace its steps and adopt true federalism which encourages state police. This was a call that had been made even since the era of the PDP-led administration at the centre.

“It is also a general knowledge that what has come to stay as terrorism in Nigeria today started under the PDP administration. The PDP in Ondo State must have forgotten that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands”.

