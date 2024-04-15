Ondo new Commissioners get Portfolios

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has assigned new portfolios to the newly inaugurated Commissioners in the State.

They are Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs: Amidu Takuro, Physical Planning & Urban Development: Hon Gbenga Olaniyi Esq, Water Resources & Sanitation: Hon. Sunday Akinwalere, Agriculture: Hon. Olayato Aribo, Health: Dr Banji Ajaka; Culture & Tourism: Hon. Rasheed Badmus.

Others are Women Affairs & Social Development: Deaconess Lola Fagbemi; Youth & Sports: Hon Saka Yusuf Ogunleye; Education: Mr. Laolu Akindolire; Commerce & Industry: Pastor Segun Ayerin; Regional Integration & Development, Hon Boye Ologbese and Information & Orientation: Hon Wale Akinlosotu.

Meanwhile, Hon. Olugbenga Omole has been re-assigned from the Ministry of Information to the Ministry of Transport as Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation.

