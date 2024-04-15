Champion Newspapers Limited
Ondo new Commissioners get Portfolios

Gov Lucky-Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State
DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has assigned new portfolios to the newly inaugurated Commissioners in the State.

They are Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs: Amidu Takuro, Physical Planning & Urban Development: Hon Gbenga Olaniyi Esq, Water Resources & Sanitation: Hon. Sunday Akinwalere, Agriculture: Hon. Olayato Aribo, Health: Dr Banji Ajaka; Culture & Tourism: Hon. Rasheed Badmus.

Others are Women Affairs & Social Development: Deaconess Lola Fagbemi; Youth & Sports: Hon Saka Yusuf Ogunleye; Education: Mr. Laolu Akindolire; Commerce & Industry: Pastor Segun Ayerin; Regional Integration & Development, Hon Boye Ologbese and Information & Orientation: Hon Wale Akinlosotu.

Meanwhile, Hon. Olugbenga Omole has been re-assigned from the Ministry of Information to the Ministry of Transport as Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation.

BISIRIYU 1781 posts 0 comments
