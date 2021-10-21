Ondo Caucus of APC UK lauds peaceful conduct of State Congress

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress(APC) United Kingdom has lauded the peaceful conduct of the state congress of the party held in Akure, the state capital last Saturday.

It particularly acknowledged the commitment and loyalty of the re-elected State Chairman, Engr.Ade Adetimehin to engender unity within APC family in the Sunshine state.

According to the Chairman, Ondo Caucus of APC UK, Chief Julius Adeyeye, the passion imbued in Adetimehin and other Exco members would ginger development within the party and the entire state.

The diaspora APC group was optimistic that the new State Excos would take the progressive party to greater heights for the benefits of the people in the next four years of its tenure.

The APC Caucus leader said” it is not a surprise to us in the diaspora that Adetimehin and many other former Excos returned to their seats through consensus for another four years, considering their political instinct and values which had been assisting the ruling party to remain afloat in the state”.

The group urged them to further fortify the party through unity of purpose for the benefits of its members and entire residents in the state.

He urged the new APC State Excos to dialogue with the state government led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on the need to bring more dividends of democracy to all and sundry irrespective of party’s affiliation.

While appreciating the efforts of Governor Akeredolu to develop the state, Adeyeye assured that his members would align with all APC stakeholders to ensure unprecedented development in the state.

