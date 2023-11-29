 Ondo Assembly backs Tinubu’s peace deal, says Aiyedatiwa remains Dep. Governor, not Acting Governor

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly has aligned with the peace deal agreed with President Bola Tinubu by political stakeholders over political acrimony in the state.

At a plenary session in Akure, the Ondo state capital on Tuesday, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, reiterated that the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, could not act as Governor as ordered by the President.

Besides, the Assembly ratified the list of the new local government caretaker committee members to run the affairs of the 33 local councils.

The speaker, while addressing the session said: “Our actions or inactions were governed, guided and directed by the rules of law even though futile attempts were made to blackmail and throw a spanner in our wheel as a body of lawmakers. Thank God, we all acted and spoke in one voice.

“Honestly, I must confess that what we just witnessed was democracy at play. Democracy in my view is a form of participating government that provides for give and take, checks and balances. It is a process in which the actions and or inactions of the ruler and the ruled are guided by the constitutions and the rules of law. It is a process that provides room for questions and answers when occasions demand.

“We as elected representatives of the people have only acted within the precinct of the mandate freely given to us by our constituents. We have demonstrated courage when occasion demanded for it. We asked questions when there was course for us so to do.

“Notwithstanding, however, the event which we all have just witnessed, provided an avenue for assessment and reassessment. It was a win-win situation, thanks to the Almighty God and timely intervention of our political leaders and elders who were resolute in ensuring that peace return to our darling Sunshine State.

“We must in this regard thank the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON, for his timely intervention.

“We must also commend the leadership of our great party, APC at the state and national levels for demonstrating leadership when occasion demanded. Specifically, we must thank our elders and esteemed Afenifere leaders Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Seinde Arogbofa among others, for their peace initiatives at a critical time like this.

“Our thanks also go to our traditional rulers, religious leaders, among other leaders of thought, for the peace that has returned to the sunshine state.

“Finally, I must commend you all, distinguished Honourable members and colleagues, representatives of our people for electing to toe the line of peace.

“Honestly, there can never be any iota of development in an atmosphere devoid of peace. It is my sincere hope that the good people of our darling Sunshine State will harvest more dividends of democracy and good governance within the ambit of this renewed peace in our darling State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of

Ondo State, the resolution reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leadership of our great party.

“That all parties shall embrace peace;

“That status quo be maintained by all parties; that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties;

“That there will no dissolution of the State Executive Council; that undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the Deputy Governor and submitted to the President;

“That the party leadership and structures remains intact; that the House of Assembly leadership remains intact;

“That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as Deputy Governor; and

“That three enforcers including the State chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Speaker of the State of House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi, and Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catharine Oladunni Odu, were appointed to monitor compliance with the foregoing resolution.

“Flowing from the above, I urge everyone to sheathe the sword, bury the hatchet and think of better ways to accelerate the much needed development of our darling Sunshine State in the interest of our people.

“On our own part, I pledge, as always, on behalf of my colleagues to continue to work with the other arms of government and other stakeholders towards enhancing the delivery of democracy dividends to our people.

“Let me at this juncture warn politicians and other gladiators fanning the embers of war, in this State, because of their political interests to please thread softly as the House of Assembly will not hesitate to deploy the full weight of the law in calling them to order”.

The Speaker recalled that a few months ago, a significant landmark was attained in the political firmament of Ondo State with the creation of additional 33 Local Council Development Areas.

He said: “All necessary constitutional procedure including a Public Hearing were undertaken to give legal credence to the creation of the LCDAS before the Bill was passed into law by this Honourable House.

“It would interest you that the Bill as passed into law, has been graciously assented to by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, as part of his major assignment shortly on his return from vacation abroad.

“We are again writing our names in gold as we ratify the appointments of chairmen and caretaker committee members to man the affairs of thirty-three newly created LCDAs.

“Honourable colleagues, ratification of caretaker committees to take charge of the previously existing eighteen Local Government Areas of the State will also be undertaken by this Honourable House today.

“This became imperative, following the expiration of the tenure of the elected Local Government Chairmen months ago”.

The Speaker, while thanking Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for leading them to write their names in gold and making them part of history of the Sunshine State, appealed to the lucky caretaker chairmen and their committee members “to help in actualizing the dream of grassroots development nurtured by us all”.

