Ondo 2024: Only visionary leader can deliver, says Kekemeke

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of the November Governorship election in Ondo State, one of the leading aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Hon D I Kekemeke has said that Ondo State now needs a leader that would support the philosophy of President Tinubu renewed hope agenda.

He spoke at a press conference at the NUJ press center Alagbaka Akure while declaring his intentions to contest the primary and governorship elections and the public presentation of his agenda of prosperity of peace in Ondo State if he eventually becomes the governor of the state.

Kekemeke said Ondo State now needs a leadership that will uphold the tenets and ideals of good governance bequeathed on Ondo State by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

According to him, “Today, more than ever before our dear state is in dire needs of experienced leadership armed with the vision, mission, aim, programmes, goals, objectives and core values.

The former Secretary to the State Government( SSG) said it is obvious to all that Ondo state is politically chanllenge and is thus frequently in the news zone for wrong reasons, the ship of the state faces a tough whirlwind and needs an experienced captain thoroughly schooled in party administration and governance.

The governorship hopeful said that the sunshine state can no longer affords to amuse itself with bare pettiness, low sentiments and prejudices that have been rudely arrested the growth and development of the state.

“We need a leadership for the state, a leadership not only for a segment of the state but for the whole state.”

kekemeke who is the pioneer chairman of APC in Ondo State and presently APC National Vice Chairman South West said if elected as governor, his sole aim will be to make government seeable, touchable and feelable, so much that the pain of one will be the pain of all.

“It has always been my believe that the only business of government is ensuring the wellbeing and welfare of the people, therefore the theme of my campaign was THE PEOPLE FIRST”

He said if elected as Governor, his objective is to fully deploy the entire government power to wage war against, hunger, poverty, unemployment insecurity and decayed infrastructure.

The APC National Vice Chairman in the South West said if elected also promise to offer free and compulsory primary education,free secondary school education, highly subsidised tertiary education, quality health services for all including the establishment of a pharmaceutical company and ibile hospital.

