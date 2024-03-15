Olubadan Of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun passes on at 82

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, has joined his ancestors.

The Oyo state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde announced the passing of the esteemed 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland in a statement early Friday morning.

Governor Makinde conveyed the news of Oba Balogun’s transition, noting his significant contributions to Ibadanland during his brief reign of just over two years.

However, multiple sources confirmed that he died at the University College Hospital, UCH, few hours after he was moved into the health facility.

Oba Balogun, who represented Oyo central senatorial district between 1999 and 2003, was born in 1942 and was the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He had ascended the throne on March 11, 2022, after the demise of his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji. Adetunji, 93, had died January 2, 2022, after reigning from 4th March 2016.

With its unique ascension system, Owolabi Olakulehin, Balogun Olubadan of Ibadan, who is top on the Balogun line, will be officially announced after 21 days of mourning, as Olubadan.