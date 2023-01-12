Okupe arrested by DSS on his way to London 

Why he was arrested-DSS Spokesman.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Immediate past Director -General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe has reportedly been arrested by the Department of States Service, DSS at the Muritala Mohammed Airport Lagos on his way to London.

This was disclosed on Facebook by one of his lawyers, Tolu Babaleye, on Thursday.

According to him, Okupe was on his way to London for undisclosed reason.

He alleged that the DSS asked him to provide court processes where he paid the fine option following his money laundering conviction recently by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The lawyer has therefore demanded the immediate release of his client by the DSS.

“The reason according to source is that he was asked to produce evidence that the Federal High Court Abuja has freed him from the case in which he was convicted and paid fine to the knowledge of the whole world and was allowed to go home.

“When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Okupe? As at today, the man has no case to answer, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my client immediately as this is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty and dignity of human person. This is unfair as the man’s health is fast failing,” he stated.

Meanwhile, The Department of State Services DSS has said that the former Director-General DG of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Dr.Doyin Okupe was arrested by the secret service on the orders of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesman of the Service Dr.Peter Afunnanya on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC.

He added that has long been handed over to the Commisson which requested for the action.

Okupe he noted was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic