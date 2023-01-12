Gunmen attack LGA hqtrs in Anambra, behead one, kill 3 vigilante members

Pamela Eboh, Awka

Operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Services operating in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state were in the wee hours of Thursday morning attacked by gunmen who killed three of them and beheaded one.

According to a source, the gunmen attacked the local security operatives at the local government secretariat.

Daily Champion gathered that the gunmen during the attack, used improvised explosive device (IED) to burn down about five buildings in the area.

However confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that on getting information, police stormed the area and confronted the assailants, living one dead.

He said, “Following the Police/Military operations ongoing in Ihiala and its neighboring town, operatives responded to a distress call at about 2:55am.

“The attack was on Ihiala Local Government headquaters, and one of the attacker was neutralized and operatives recovered two locally made IED launcher, seven undetonated IEDs, 40 pieces of live catridges, 15 live 7.62MM AK47 ammunition, knives, charms and other dangerous weapons.

“The joint force operatives engaged the arsonist/attackers and obstructed them from causing further damages, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

“The bodies of the victims were recovered and joint operations are still ongoing. Further development shall be communicated.”

Ikenga added that at the time police operatives responded to the call, the attackers had already murdered three vigilante operatives on duty and beheaded one, while setting five buildings ablaze with IED and petrol bombs.