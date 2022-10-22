Okowa mourns David Mark’s son, Tunde

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condoled with former President of the Senate, David Mark, over the death of his first son, Tunde.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Tunde’s death, which reportedly occurred in a London hospital on Friday, said the younger Mark’s unfortunate death was saddening and painful.

He noted that the deceased was a humble man and an accomplished biochemist and immunologist of international acclaim whose passing came rather too early as much was expected from him.

Commiserating with the former boss of the Senate, Okowa said “on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I send my profound condolences to the David Mark’s family on the passing of their son, Tunde Jonathan Mark.

“We remember with fond memories his life and times as an astute scientist of international repute.

“We pray God to grant his soul eternal repose and give fortitude to the entire family to bear the irreparable loss,” Okowa stated.

