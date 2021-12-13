Okowa celebrates Wike on birth anniversary

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Rivers counterpart, Mr Nyesom Wike, on his birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Wike was a leader worth celebrating for his outstanding accomplishments in the governance of Rivers.

He lauded the Rivers Governor for his grandiose contributions to the growth and development of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and for his avowed commitment to “Rescue Nigeria Project’’, describing him as a “great patriot, statesman and pride of the Niger Delta’’

The governor remarked that history had a good place for Nyesom Wike in recognition of his landmark achievements in Rivers, particularly in Port Harcourt where he had successfully restructured the Garden City with key infrastructure, including flyover bridges and connecting roads, resounding renewing the city’s landscape.

According to him, it is with great pleasure that I congratulate my dear brother and performing Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on his birth anniversary.

“My dear brother, you have been a great inspiration and pillar of support for our great party, the PDP. The people of your state and the South-South are proud of your sterling and laudable accomplishments in the administration of Rivers.

“As you celebrate this year’s anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer and that of the government and people of Delta that God grants you greater wisdom and good health to continue rendering amazing services to Him and to humanity,” Okowa said.

