Oke-Ogun zone’s Barbers, Hairdressers’ Union endorses Makinde for 2nd term

The Nigerian Beautician and Hairdressers Association, Oke Ogun Chapter, on Wednesday threw its weight behind the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to run for another term of four years.

The association, which paid a visit to the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, said the decision follows the string of successes recorded by the administration across all sectors.

Coordinator of the association, Mr. Mayowa Abimbola, while speaking during the solidarity visit to the Governor’s Office, applauded the Makinde administration for its good work in the state.

He equally x-rayed the massive achievements of the government covering areas such as road construction, free education policy, security, health and host of others.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the association enjoined the governor to continue to better the lives of the people of Oyo State through the provision of social amenities.

He maintained that the policies of the Makinde administration have made life more meaningful for traders and the people of the state.

“You have made life better for traders in the state. You asked us not to pay school fees for our children. Your programmes and policies have been making life more comfortable for traders and residents of Oyo State,” he said.

He urged the governor not to be distracted but to keep his focus on the delivery of dividends of democracy to all the length and breadth of Oyo State.

While addressing the Oke Ogun zone NBHA members, Governor Makinde said that his administration would continue to make life more comfortable for the people through policies and people-centered programmes.

He maintained that the 9.7 kilometres Saki Township Road will be commissioned in the first week of December 2021.

“Thank you very much. If you had informed me about your coming, I would have told you to wait till the first week in December because that is when we are coming to commission the Saki Township Road. So, I am using this opportunity to inform you to let us meet in Saki.

“I can recognise some faces that are from Igboho here. I hope you can also see the road that is ongoing from Saki through Ogbooro to Igboho? I want to assure you that it will also be completed soon.

“So, I thank you all for coming out to encourage me for the second term bid. But let us leave all of that to God. The prayer I want everyone to continue praying is that the will of God should prevail, because that was the prayer we prayed for the first term election.

“Finally, last year, I celebrated my birthday in Saki and this year, I will also plan to do the same in Saki. So, I am using this opportunity to invite everyone to join me in celebrating my birthday on the 25th of December.”

