Ojo community protesters storm Lagos Assembly over alleged illegal land acquisition

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Residents of Etegbin community area of Ojo on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly over an alleged illegal land acquisition being perpetrated in the area.

The alleged illegal acquisition was carried out by one Mr. Owonla Morufu, popularly known as KAKA.

The spokesman for the community, Mr. Mayegun Bolaji who led the protesters to the House disclosed this while addressing members of the House.

He alleged that, “Kaka was hired by Alhaji Muraina Azeez who is an indigene but does not live within the community.”

He further stated that Alhaji Azeez claimed that he owns the Etegbin community.

Appealing to the House to expeditiously intervene to avert deaths of innocent dwellers, adding that the earloer demolition carried out was resulted in loss of lives.

Mayegun said, “Some of the indigenes who suffered gunshot wounds are still hospitalised, while some are still in police custody. That is why we are appealing to the Government and Mr. Speaker to come to our aid.”

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Hon. Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho 1, applauded the protesters for being peaceful.

He said, “Despite your grievances, you still coordinate yourselves in a peaceful manner.”

He allayed their fears, saying the House would look into the matter.

He asked them to submit their petition and the House would take up their concerns appropriately