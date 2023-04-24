Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Atiku congratulates Iwuanyanwu, charges him on Igbo unity, national integration 

The former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his election as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Atiku, in a congratulatory and goodwill message to Chief Iwuanyanwu, described him as a worthy Nigerian leader who belongs to the first-class grade of contemporary Nigerian statesmen.

“Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is eminently positioned and qualified to lead the apex Ndigbo organisation at this time when the country is in search of national renewal in all aspects of life. I urge him to use his good offices to strengthen national integration and Igbo unity in a manner that has not been seen since after the Nigerian civil war.”

Atiku expressed the optimism that Chief Iwuanyanwu will make the desired impact, taking into consideration his political grit and sagacity, which aura and influence reverberate across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

He noted that Iwuanyanwu’s “strong character and beautiful heart” will combine to produce a successful tenure and transformational leadership in Igbo land.

The PDP Presidential Candidate wished Iwuanyanwu well as he serves and leads his people to new heights.