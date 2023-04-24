Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari condoles with Emeka Ihedioha on mother’s demise

Uncategorized
By Admin 2
Emeka Ihedioha and mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha whose mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, passed away on Thursday.

In a message to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Buhari said:

“I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace. 

“The late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and meaningful life. Her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations is a rare occurrence. Please accept the nation’s condolences on this irreparable loss.”

Dorothy was 90 when she passed.

 

Continue Reading
Admin 2 155 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Benue killings: Ortom accuses Presidency of recklessness,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 20, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 11 2023

Buhari mourns Dantata, condoles with Kano community

1 of 44