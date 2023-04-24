President Buhari condoles with Emeka Ihedioha on mother’s demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha whose mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, passed away on Thursday.

In a message to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Buhari said:

“I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“The late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and meaningful life. Her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations is a rare occurrence. Please accept the nation’s condolences on this irreparable loss.”

Dorothy was 90 when she passed.