NASS Leadership: Legal luminary tips Umahi, urges Senators-elect to focus on capacity, nation-building, statesmanship rather than ranking

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakiliki

As the battle for the Leadership of the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, Legal Luminary Barrister Uchenna Orji has urged Senators-elect to focus on persons with capacity and nation-building rather than ranking principle in the election of its leadership.

Barrister Orji who doubles as the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information/Orientation, made the assertion in a statement he issued in Abakaliki the State capital.

Orji reiterated that Umahi who is the Senator-elect for Ebonyi South zone, elected under the platform of the APC, has in-depth knowledge of the workings of the Legislature as well as Intergovernmental relations.

“It is expected that in electing a Senate President, emphasis should be on nation building, capability and character to lead the Senate to achieve the aspirations of the Nigerian people.”

According to him, “Much has been said about Ranking in the Senate as if it is a condition precedent for being a Senate President.”

“Ranking in the Senate does not preclude a first timer from being elected as President of the Senate.”

“This sentiment has shrunk the thought of legal minds and suppressed the pre-eminence and considerations of the rule of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on who qualifies to be elected as Senate President of Nigeria’s Senate.”

“Put sentiments apart, give Umahi a chance as Senate President, you will agree and appreciate that he is a Ranking Leader in capacity, experience, and passion for service delivery.”

“Umahi as Governor has excellent cooperation and working relationship with the Legislative Arm of government.”

“Going forward in our renewed hope for a prosperous Nigeria, David Nweze Umahi is the best choice for the President of the 10th Senate.”

“This accounted for his support for a successor in office that is from the background of the Legislature-Speaker for 8 years and Legislator for 12 years.”

“As State Party Chairman, he built the biggest Party office ever built by any democratic government in Africa.”

“As Governor, he made Ebonyi State a reference point in innovative development in Nigeria.”

“Under the constitution, the eligibility for being a Senate President is clear. By Section 50 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) every member of the Senate who has taken the oath of membership is eligible to be voted for as Senate President.”

“Order 3 of the Senate Senate Standing Orders 2015 as Amended has three categories of people that can be elected as President of the Senate of Nigeria.”

“A first-timer is clearly empowered by Order 3 to contest for Senate Presidency alongside ranking members and those who came from the Federal House of Representatives.”

“Essentially what determines the pendulum is the mindset of the Party in Majority, in this case, the APC, the interest of the majority of the Distinguished Senators.”

“No rule says that Ranking members will determine who is elected as President of the Senate, all the inaugurated Senators have equal voting rights, the Ranking Senators have no extra- influence or right of first refusal in who becomes the Senate President.”

The Statement restated that in the 10th Senate, Nigerians want a Senate Presidency that will be vibrant and balance the National Political equilibrium and Geopolitical tripod.

“South-East zone deserves the fullest consideration in this regard, in Zoning considerations, it is one of the three major parts of the tripod.”

“Engr Chief David Nweze is one of those from South East that will bring glory and honour to the 10th Senate.”