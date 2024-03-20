Ohanaeze lauds Soludo’s 2 years in office 

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has lauded the efforts of the administration of Charles Soludo of Anambra State in the past two years.

The organisation said on Tuesday that Soludo had shown commitment to transforming the state.

It made the commendation in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, in Enugu.

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide said that it recalled the overwhelming clamour by many people for Soludo to be elected governor of Anambra State two years ago.

It said that the clamour was predicated on Soludo’s sterling reputation for profound intellect, audaciousness, global economic punditry, humility and awesome track record of accomplishments.

“We join the good people of Anambra and numerous well-wishers to laud Soludo as he marks two years in office,” the organisation said.

It noted that its President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said that reports he got from the nooks and crannies of the state about the administration were heartwarming.

It said that the reports showed that Soludo was committed to transforming the state to a tourist and investment destination.

“Ohaneze applauds Soludo for uncommon prudent resource management, massive skill acquisition programmes, youth empowerment schemes and a regenerative agricultural programme,” it said.

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide also praised Soludo for urban regeneration, recruitment of over 5,000 teachers, road infrastructure revolution and security enhancement, among other achievements.

“We congratulate Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for a phenomenal efficient service delivery in Anambra.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo is in a hurry to replicate the likes of Dr Michael Okpara, Chief Sam Mbakwe and Chief Jim Nwobodo, whose incumbencies as the Premier of Eastern Region and governors of old Imo State and old Anambra State, respectively, are still remembered by all with deep emotional attachments,” it said.

The organisation prayed God to continue to guide and protect Soludo in the governance of Anambra State.