Ogungbangbe Lauds Oyetola As Minister-Designate

Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe has described the screening and ratification of the ministerial nominees by the National Assembly (NASS) as a political milestone, sufficiently capable of furthering the nation’s political and economic eclipse into glorious sunshine.

He stated this as he remarked that His Excellency Gboyega Oyetola, CON, former governor of Osun State and Minister-designate has more than the requisite credentials, with distinction, accountability and responsiveness as his watchword and marked by his dynamism, seamless vibrancy and progressive fundamental values with a track record of teamwork in the nation’s private and public sectors.

He averred that the tenure of the immediate past governor of Osun State remains a monumental legacy in contemporary times that brought development to the state and soared the relevance of Osun in national enterprise.

Prince Ogungbangbe marked out the growth of Osun under the watch of the now Minister-designate as steady and upward, and “everyone, till today is impressed by his giant strides in office such that his nomination, with his subsequent successful screening, is an eloquent testimony of his total and exemplary dedication to governance and administration of the state,” he stated.

He added that a Minister – designate for the former Osun governor was well merited and well timed, and he lavished gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Oyetola deserved of the appointment. He felicitated him, and urged him to forge ahead with re-invigorated zeal and vigour, exhibiting his characteristic dignity, decency and candour in his new national assignment.

In the same vein, he commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the election and ratification of the party’s national officials. Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Dr Ajibola Basiru, respectively as new National Chairman and National Secretary, and exemplified them as birds of a feather to nest the party from any electoral difficulties. He extended his good wishes to Ganduje and Basiru.

Ogungbangbe, business magnate and multiple award winner noted that the batch wise submittal for the National Assembly (NASS) screening of the Ministerial nominees was with best of intention to ensure that the nation’s new Executive Council is composed of men and women of high integrity and transparent dedication to the policy thrusts of the new government.

He noted that the screening in batches added up to the resounding success of the batch strategy which he construed as a fundamental respect for originality and democracy, a commitment to the ideal and unparalleled ability to make haste slowly and with tact in the polity where cynics abound in terrific proportions. According to him, the groupings of the ministerial nominees and screening was aimed at moulding the nation towards a new orientation to sustain the golden rule of democracy even as he said, the Minister- designate across the nation should be hailed by all lovers of orderliness.

Ogungbangbe, politician, humanist and operator in the private sector economy saluted the systemization that characterised the ministerial filtering exercise in the national legislature and attributed the peaceful atmosphere to the parliament’s agenda setting dynamics. He declared that since the legislators are human beings with useful discretions in the application of parliamentary rules and orders and within the principle of shared custody of the nation’s affairs in trust for Nigerians, the screening was predicated on the progress of Nigeria. He added that the only way to continue to garner public confidence in governance is through exemplary leadership as exampled by the parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, Ogungbangbe, a chieftain and household name in the Ijesaland APC, Osun East, had called for industrial peace in the country as he appealed again to the nation’s labour leaders to always avoid hardline posture, saying, in any industrial crises, it’s the masses that bear the brunts of such actions. He praised the noble role of President President Tinubu, lauded the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on the accord reached recently, at Mr President’s direct intervention, and advocated for transparent dialogue between the government and labour leaders with a view to abridging communication gap.

He cautioned that neither the government nor NLC should operate to become detrimental to national interest as the nation is currently undergoing a significant historical period.