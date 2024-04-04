Ogun govt delegation visits family of Late former Special Adviser, Odemuyiwa

A delegation from the Ogun State Government on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the former Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Vocational and Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa, who died in a fatal accident on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Abiodun, included the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi.

Speaking at the Isara Remo home of the late Don, Governor Abiodun said the deceased was a team player and very dear to his administration.

The Governor added that the late foremost educator would not just be missed by his immediate family but also by colleagues, friends, and the entire state at large.

Governor Abiodun recalled that while serving as a member of his cabinet, the late Odemuyiwa discharged his duties with diligence and commitment, in tandem with his administration’s developmental strides to take the education sector to an enviable height.

The Governor encouraged the family of the deceased to be consoled by the fact that he lived a meaningful life, praying that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hon. Felix Fajobi said late Odemuyiwa was not a loss to the state government alone but to his families and the entire community.

He described the late Don as a father to all and a giver, saying his contributions, while in government, impacted not only the education sector but the entire state.

He noted that the departed was a man of many parts and had paid his dues in the political, academic, and religious sectors, as well as contributed to the development of his community where he touched many lives.

The team also visited the home of the late Pa Jimi Solanke at Ipara Remo.

Governor Abiodun noted that the passing on of the literary icon and master storyteller had left a void that no one could fill in a hurry.

The Governor noted that Pa Solanke would be remembered for his works as a musician, actor, and dramatist and an enigma, who preserved the rich culture of Nigeria through captivating performances of folklore.

The state’s helmsman prayed for eternal rest for the departed soul and comfort for the family he left behind, promising the government’s support in preserving the legacies he left behind.

