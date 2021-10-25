Obi apologises to Anambra people for his choice of Obiano aa successor

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, has apologized to the people of the state for the role he played in the emergence of Gov. Willie Obiano.

Speaking at a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Anambra, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, held in Agulu, Anaocha local government area of the state,

Obi said since he handed over to his successor, he has refused to develop the state further, with particular reference to roads, heath sector amd schools.

He regretted that infrastructures he built during his administration has been left to decay even while not building new ones.

The former vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2017 general election played a significant role in the emergence of Obiano as his successor based on his position then as the governor of Anambra State.

On the choice of governorship candidate for the PDP, Obi said that Ozigbo was God’s chosen and ordained man to wipe away the tears of Anambra people and restore the pride of the state.

He said the state will rise again when Ozigbo assumes office as governor.

In her speech, the Senator representing Anambra central, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife, said PDP must capture Anambra for the state to regain its lost glory.

She urged the people to work hard and ensure that Ozigbo wins the election come Nov. 6.