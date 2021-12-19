Obaseki to upgrade 12 medical facilities, expand health insurance to rural communities in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration plans to upgrade 12 medical facilities in the state and expand the health insurance scheme to rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said his government is committed to sustaining investment in the healthcare sector, ensuring quality, efficient and affordable health services to Edo people.

Noting that the government will, in 2022, consolidate on the gains made on strengthening system-wide reforms in the state’s health sector and implement a sustainable healthcare financing mechanism in the state, the governor said his administration will “purchase new medical equipment, upgrade of 12 medical facilities, improve revenue collection mechanism, and expand primary healthcare and health insurance scheme to rural and hard-to-reach communities.”

Obaseki noted that the Edo Health Insurance Commission has accredited over 30 healthcare facilities, both public and private hospitals and 146 primary healthcare centres under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to provide health care for the vulnerable across various communities in the State.

Stating that the government is committed to ensuring that every Edo citizen has access to quality healthcare without having to worry about the financial burden, the governor added that health is a fundamental right.

According to him, “We are determined to achieve Universal Health Coverage in Edo, ensuring quality healthcare delivery that is accessible to all citizens. With the health insurance scheme now operational, we are building a superstructure to provide a strong capital base for the sustenance of the healthcare system, while providing our people with a more democratized system of accessing quality and affordable healthcare.”

