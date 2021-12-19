Over 10,000 youths to benefit as Edo, MasterCard Foundation launch entrepreneurship programme

No fewer than 10,000 youths in Edo State are expected to benefit from the Transforming Nigeria Youths (TNY) Entrepreneurship programme, recently inaugurated by the state government in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre and MasterCard Foundation.

Managing Director, Edo Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the programme will further boost business activities in the state, especially for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to her, “It is not all about quick money, but having a sustainable business venture that will create jobs and add value to the society.

“EdoJobs is about teaching people how to make long-term investments by linking them to the right business information and equipping them with entrepreneurial skills, funding and market.”

On his part, the General Manager, Enterprise Development Centre, Dr. Olawale Anifowose, said the programme is aimed at creating more jobs in the state, especially at the grassroots.

Anifowose noted that the youths would form the first-year beneficiaries of a five-year entrepreneurship training that would run in the state, adding that they will be exposed to three months of online training with a free data plan.

He added that there will be one-on-one free business mentorship, as well as access to funding for youths that would complete the three months training.

According to him, “The three key objectives of the programme are to create the correct mindset about entrepreneurship, provide access to market and direct services, as well as provide access to funding opportunities.

