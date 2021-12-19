Latest Nigeria Customs recruitment is purely replacement of Staff-Hon. Abejide

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise Hon.Joseph Leke Abejide has said that the recent recruitment exercise advertised by the Nigeria Customs Service NCS is not a massive one but an exercise for replacement of staff in shortfall.

The lawmaker made the clarifications at a press conference at the National Assembly on Friday where he said it is imperative to let Nigerians know that what Nigeria Custom Service is doing is not full recruitment but to fill the gaps of cadres not filled in the last recruitment process.

According to the lawmaker, the NCS has four (4) cadres to recruit namely: Superintendent, Inspectorate, Level 04 AND Level 03, one per Local Government Area LGA in the country.

He had informed that any cadre already filled in the just concluded recruitment will not be available in the portal that opened on Monday December 13, 2021.

He said:”It is important to make this clarification because of the pressures from our Constituents who are not aware that the NCS is not undertaking massive recruitment”.

Accroding to the Kogi born lawmaker, ifthe current Customs and Excise Management Bill before the National Assembly is passed and the Nigeria Customs Service has the proposed 4% FOB it will be easier for them to recruit over 10,000 Officers at once and also be able to pay them.

The lawmaker noted that at the moment the 7% collection cannot allow the Customs officers to do that because it is insufficient to pay salaries of the current 15,439 officers in its workforce.

