Obaseki sacks Commissioner for roads, bridges for poor performance

The Edo State Government has announced the removal of the Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Engr. Newton Okojie.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, said “The Hon. commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Engr. Newton Okojie, has been relieved of his office.

“The Governor thanked the Commissioner for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

He noted that “It is unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure particularly in the last 12 months.”

“And sadly, the commissioner, as much as he had tried, had not been able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal.”

Nehikhare said the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Engr. Osikhena Omoh Ojior will take charge until a new commissioner is appointed.