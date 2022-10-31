2023: Umahi bans use of Okada at night, rallies in schools, markets

.To employ 500,000 liaison officers

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has banned political rallies and use of motorcycles popularly called Okada across the 13 local government areas of the state.

In a similar vein, The Government has concluded arrangements to employ 500,000 Liaison Officers with effect from January 2023.

Umahi made the assertion on Monday during a One-Day Citizens Input/Consultation for 2023 Budget Estimate”.

He said that the government would do everything possible to secure the lives of the people.

“From 1st November 2022, no rallies in schools, to hold rallies, you apply to Commissioner for Education, when rallies occur in schools, who will clean the schools

“We must make sacrifice to save the life of our people, many people have lost their lives in the hands of this okada menace”

Speaking against the backdrop on the call for ban on “Ebubeagu Security Outfit”, Umahi stated that the outfit has come to stay.

Umahi stated that those that are afraid of Ebubeagu are the people that want to forment trouble.

” We are going to double the number of personnel of Ebubeagu, I told the Consultant to liaize with the Commissioner of Police , to let people know what the Ebubeagu Outfit do”

“Ebubeagu security outfit have been given the power to arrest and hand over suspects to the police’

On Hate Speech, Umahi said that the government would set up a Legal Committee to track those who dish out hate speech .

” We would set up a legal Committee, the moment you dish out hate speech, we will test it in court’

“If Federal government can not implement the law, we will implement our own here”

“Very soon there will be Executive Order, if you are talking what you so not know, the Law will catch you”

*The Honourable Attorney General will come up with Executive Order banning motorcycles in Ebonyi State”

In attendance at the summit included former Governor Martin Elechi, State deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, members of the State Executive Council, Officials of the Ebonyi State Population Commission ,traditional rulers, Local government Chairmen, Development Coordinators.

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@