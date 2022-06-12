Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Obaseki mourns passing of music maestro, Osayomore Joseph

News
By Peter
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of music maestro, Osayomore Joseph.

In a statement, Obaseki, described the late Osayomore as an enigmatic and versatile musician.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.”

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.”

The governor noted, “His contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is as remarkable as it is transformational. He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues.

“His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the lives of many. The boldness and candour enmeshed in his rhythmic melodies earned him local and international acclaim.”

“I commiserate with the Osayomore family, fans and friends of the illustrious musician and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Obaseki noted.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6985 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Borno sets up committee to stop killings, of metal…

Makinde commissions Renal Dialysis, High Dependency Units,…

UNODC, American Embassy, INL partner to Strengthen Capacity…

Area Council tenure elongation judgement: FCTA to abide by…

1 of 576