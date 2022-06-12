2022 Democracy Day: Obaseki tasks on unity, urges Nigerians to uphold ideals of founding fathers

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Nigerians to uphold the ideals of the nation’s founding fathers, who fought assiduously for the realisation of an independent country rooted in the values of justice and equity.

The governor, in his 2022 Democracy Day message, urged citizens to recommit to the process of “renewing ourselves and work in unison to make our country live up to its promise as the greatest black nation on earth.”

Obaseki said, “As we mark the 2022 Democracy Day, I enjoin Nigerians to uphold the ideals of our nation’s founding fathers, who fought assiduously for the realisation of an independent country rooted in the values of justice and equity.

“Our democratic sojourn has taught us deep lessons on the centrality of freedom and unity to coexist despite our differences.

“As the years go by, we have more reasons to remain steadfast in the belief in a shared destiny and our continued existences as a formidable collective that would thrive in spite of the fissures that try to break us.”

He continued: “Since our return to democratic rule in 1999, we have continued on a very crucial task of engendering development in Nigeria, even with the attendant daunting challenges.

“We are at crossroads, as it appears we are yet to get the full dividend of democracy and feel unsure sometimes of the gains of democracy. It behoves on us to keep faith and trust the process, as democracy is a self-renewing process and we are definitely sure to get it right if we stay the course.”

“On this democracy day, I call on Nigerians to recommit to the process of renewing ourselves and work in unison to make our country live up to its promise as the greatest black nation on earth,” the governor charged.

For a better society