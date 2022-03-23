Obaseki celebrates media icon, Soni Irabor at 70

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated media icon and Chairman of Soni Irabor Media Group, Soni Irabor, on his 70th birthday.

Obaseki, in a statement, noted that the veteran broadcaster has carved a niche for himself, helping to build the capacity of younger media professionals to enrich the profession and create a veritable pool for promoting media literacy.

He noted, “It is with great delight that I congratulate a consummate media icon and celebrated Edo son, Soni Irabor, as he attains the landmark age of 70 years.

“Irabor has led a remarkable, memorable life; growing from humble beginnings in broadcasting to becoming a media colossus with a career that has spanned almost fifty years, across advertising, media management, public relations, film and marketing.

“It is remarkable that he has carved a niche for himself, helping to build the capacity of younger media professionals to enrich the profession and create a veritable pool for promoting media literacy. His tenacity is infectious, so also is his commitment to the noble ideals of the journalism profession.”

Obaseki added: “Irabor’s depth of understanding of the psyche of the public helped in shaping a practice in public relations and reputation management through which he has impacted society.

“Determined to expand the scope of his contribution to societal development, he midwifed Inspiration FM to provide a unique voice to developmental discourse.

“I celebrate his ingenuity and diligence, and pray that God will grant him more years to positively impact society.”

