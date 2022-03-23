2023:  Be united to win elections in Taraba, state PDP Chairman urges aspirants

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Col. Agbu Dantala Kefas (rtd), has appealed to those vying for various political offices in the coming general elections to be united so as to win all elections in the state.

The Chairman made the appeal while addressing members of the Party’s Caucus at the Gym Hall, Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo.

“I appeal to all of who wish to contest for one office or the order under this party to unite to enable the party win elections in the state. The Party will soon conduct its primaries, I urge you to unite and give those that win the primaries your full support so as to take the party to a greater height. Do not be offended if you lose Primaries:, he said.

He pointed out that the purchase of forms is just a mini process of wining elections, adding that it is his responsibility to support every member of the party vying for any political office.

“I will create a level playground for every one vying for any position under the Party and commended members for loyalty and commitment.

“You are now free to purchase your forms and I urge you to commence preparations for all election activities. You should go strictly by the COVID –19 rules from wards to the state levels, for the disease is still existing and real.

“The Party has opened the sale of forms to interested members. The forms for Presidential, Governorship, Senate and House of Representatives would be purchased at the PDP National Sectariat while others are to purchase their forms at the State Office of the Party.

He called on members to sensitize their followers on the importance of the ongoig Voters’ Registration t before it closes.

In his remarks, Governor Darious Dickson Ishaku, represented by his Deputy, Engineer Haruna Manu, commended women for their efforts during elections.

“You always come out in your numbers during elections. We are proud of that, continue to support the Party”, he said.

He urged people to ensure that they register in the ongoing registration and ensure that they collect their PVCs to enable them vote. He also urged them to go and mobilize their people on the importance of the registration.

He appreciated the State Chairman of PDP, Col. Agbu Dantala Kefas (rtd) for his leadership style, adding that the Party would soon receive defectors mostly from the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other parties in the state.

He warned against campaign of calumny and hatred during the party’s primary elections, adding that they will need each other during the general elections.

“By the Grace of God, Taraba State would continue to be PDP and would claim power at the National Level due to the internal crisis in the ruling party, the APC, at the national, States, Local Governments and Ward levels.

In his remarks, Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Albasu Kunini, said PDP has been the ruling party in the state since its inception of democratic rule and will continue to rule in the state.

“Politics has commenced, I advise that we should not do politics of hatred. The Party should give us a free level playground so that we can win elections”, he further said.

He appreciated Governor Darious Ishaku for creating enabling environment for the State Caucus to deliberate on issues on the way forward on winning elections in the state.

Also speaking, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, urged all those vying for political offices in the Party to exercise decorum.

“You must go by the rules and you should conduct yourselves in an orderly manner. Taraba State is for PDP and it will continue to remain PDP only if we go by the rules. We have been doing it and we will continue to do it. We have conducted our convention peacefully, so also we should continue conducting ourselves orderly”, he added.

