Obaseki celebrates business magnate, Uanseru at 65, hails contributions to nation’s devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with business mogul and President/Chief Executive Officer of GCA Energy Limited, Mr. Greg Uanseru, on his 65th birthday celebration, hailing his contribution to the growth and development of the country.

In a statement, the governor lauded Uanseru for his tenacity and entrepreneurial excellence, noting that his exploits which have elevated the nation’s business landscape to enviable heights are a testament to the indefatigable spirit of hard work and resilience common with Nigerians.

Obaseki said, “I heartily felicitate with the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GCA Energy Limited, Mr. Greg Uanseru, on his 65th birthday celebration.

“A well-accomplished and remarkable Edo son, Uanseru has continued to lead an illustrious life, distinguishing himself as a business tycoon and philanthropist extraordinaire.

“A maestro, Uanseru has sailed untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous challenges with his expertise and panache, contributing effectively to societal development.

“At 65, Uanseru has continued to display rare business acumen, making a substantial input in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, and earning him a spot as one of Nigeria’s richest oil magnates. Cerebral, visionary and brave, his achievements over the years have greatly impacted our dear country, transforming the oil industry and leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s economy.”

“We pray for many more years in good health, even as we are confident that you will continue to bring your expertise to bear as we chart our path to economic prosperity in Nigeria,” he said.

