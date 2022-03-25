Obaseki assures improved security, quality infrastructure, others in Edo communities

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will continue to prioritize security, healthcare, education, quality infrastructure among others to improve the living standard of the people and ensure sustainable development.

Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the executive members of Igbanke General Union Worldwide, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, hailed the group’s collaboration with the state government in engendering development.

He noted, “We thank this group for their commitment to developing the Igbanke Community as various projects that they have embarked on will make life better for the people.

“We are a responsible government and embark on people-oriented projects that will change the lives of Edo people for good. I want to assure the group that the Governor Obaseki-led administration will support the group and the community knowing that they have embarked on these laudable projects that are life-changing.”

The governor assured that his administration will renovate the Omolua Primary School in the community, which was destroyed by fire, adding, “An assessment team will be sent to the community for an on-the-spot assessment of the damaged school to enable us start work on the school.”

He further stated, “The governor is doing a lot in the healthcare sector in the state through the Primary Healthcare Centers.

“We are strengthening the healthcare system to ensure that even those in the rural areas enjoy the touch of the government in terms of quality and accessible healthcare services to the people of Edo State.”

On improving security, the governor said his administration is collaborating with the community through the Edo State Security Network (vigilante) to sustain security in the area.

The President of Igbanke General Union Worldwide, Engr. Usiagwu Arthur Osaretin, commended the Obaseki-led administration for the unprecedented development across every nook and cranny of the state.

Osaretin said the group is supporting the government’s development strides with the renovation of schools, the Magistrate Court, provision of desks and books, the building of a new police station, and installation of solar-powered street lights, among other projects embarked upon in the community.

