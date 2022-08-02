Obansanjo, Igbinedion, others honour Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu at 75

L-r… Chief Mrs Balogun her husband founder of FCMB Otunba (Dr) Michael Balogun; Nigerian businessman and traditional aristocrat from Okada Town in Edo State Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

L-r… Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu and his Son Adewunmi Dosumu.

L-r… First Lady of Ekiti State Erelu Bisi Fayemi ; the celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu ; first Lady of Kwara State Amb. Olufolake Abudlrazaq and Mrs Bamidele Olateju.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi ,the Celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu and President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene .

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu ; Dr Katia Ekesi and Mrs. Omon Odike.

L-r …Chief Dominic Ekesi with Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors, Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese.

L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu; Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; Dr Katia Ekesi and Mrs. Omon Odike. From 2nd Left Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya and Princess Abah Folawiyo. L-r… APC Gubernational Candidate and Co – Founder Sahara Energy Tony Cole; with Nigerian Businessman ,real Estate Sir Olu Okeowo. Venue of the reception at harbor point. L-r … Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi ,the celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu and former Governor of Ogun State Engr Gbeanga Daniel .

L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu & his wife Mrs. Chinwe. L-r… Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu, HRH Enogie(Duke) Osagunmwenro Eresoyen of Ebogua, Benin kingdom and CEO Quo Energy Kazeem Bello-Osagie . Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu,(middle) Pose with bishop and the Priest . during the thanksgiving Mass held at Our lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Victotia Island Lagos on 29/7/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society