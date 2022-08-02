Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Obansanjo, Igbinedion, others honour Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu at 75

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Nigerian businessman and traditional aristocrat from Okada Town in Edo State Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion; the Celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu ; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Arowotawaya 11 Elerinmo of Erinmo land Osun State HRM Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Ajayi ; during  the thanksgiving Mass held at Our lady of Perpetual  Help Catholic Church  Victotia Island Lagos on 29/7/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI '.
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Chief Mrs  Balogun her husband  founder of FCMB  Otunba (Dr) Michael Balogun; Nigerian businessman and traditional aristocrat from Okada Town in Edo State Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

L-r…  Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu  and  his Son  Adewunmi Dosumu.

L-r… First Lady of Ekiti State Erelu Bisi Fayemi ; the celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu ; first Lady of Kwara State Amb. Olufolake Abudlrazaq and Mrs Bamidele Olateju.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi ,the Celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu (Dr) Abiola Dosumu  and  President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene .

 

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu ; Dr Katia Ekesi and  Mrs. Omon Odike.
L-r …Chief Dominic Ekesi with  Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors, Atunwase of Lagos  Chief Mike Inegbese.
L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu; Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; Dr Katia Ekesi and  Mrs. Omon Odike.
From 2nd Left  Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya and   Princess Abah Folawiyo.
L-r… APC Gubernational Candidate  and Co – Founder Sahara Energy Tony Cole; with Nigerian Businessman ,real Estate Sir Olu Okeowo.
 Venue of the  reception at harbor point.
L-r … Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi  ,the celebrant Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu and  former Governor of Ogun State Engr Gbeanga Daniel .
.
L-r …Prince Ike Iloghalu  & his  wife Mrs.  Chinwe.
L-r…  Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu, HRH Enogie(Duke) Osagunmwenro Eresoyen of Ebogua, Benin kingdom and  CEO Quo Energy Kazeem Bello-Osagie .
 Yeye Oodua of the Source Erelu Kuti 1V of Lagos Erelu  (Dr)  Abiola  Dosumu,(middle) Pose with bishop and the Priest . during  the thanksgiving Mass held at Our lady of Perpetual  Help Catholic Church  Victotia Island Lagos on 29/7/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society
Continue Reading
Peter 7439 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 2, 2022

Get together party of Blue Orange held at Colonades hotel…

Unveiling of the New Frederick Adegboyega Ige, Laboratory…

Prof. Ayodele Francis Ogunye at 80, Public Presentation of…

1 of 195