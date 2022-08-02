Access Corporation, LBS formalise strategic partnership to broaden competitive advantage for employees

Access Corporation Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, has signed off on a 5-year strategic partnership alongside the Dean of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Professor Chris Ogbechie at the financial institution’s head office in Lagos. The partnership will see employees of Access Corporation sponsored to undertake a rich curriculum of advanced business learning modules, therefore giving them the platform to gain a competitive market advantage.

According to Wigwe, the Corporation also hopes this partnership mitigates the mass emigration of young Nigerian talent seeking quality post-graduate learning and practical professional exposure.

“Access Corporation’s entry into this partnership underscores our commitment to human capital development. In just a few years of its existence, the Lagos Business School has turned out an exceptional quality of alumni. This, we believe is indicative of the high standard of its educational modules – competitive with global standards.”

“We believe this will be a mutually beneficial partnership as the Corporation will see to the introduction of a refreshingly different learning experience at LBS while the elevated learning received by our employees will see us consolidate our leadership position even in these difficult times,” Wigwe said.

The beneficiaries of this strategic partnership will span the Corporation’s senior, middle, and junior management levels even as the institution strives to continuously put employees in the best position to grow and be successful in today’s highly competitive work environment.

Ogbechie, in his remarks, affirmed that the LBS’ desire to enter into this long-term relationship was borne of a desire to go beyond only impacting individuals, but shaping society as well.

“Nigeria’s biggest export is no longer oil, but human capital. This constant drain has put a dent in our ability to locally develop executive capacity amongst our emerging talent. This is why we are keen on partnerships like this, aimed at elevating the knowledge and experience base of Africans. We share in the vision of Access Corporation – to connect worlds and bridge opportunities for everyone connected with the institution.

The signing ceremony further demonstrates Access Corporation’s commitment to consistently providing adequate resources to deepen core job skills while entrenching a culture of high performance amongst employees.

