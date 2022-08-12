Oba of Benin appoints media aide, legal adviser

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC), has announced the appointment of Mr. Osaigbovo Iguobaro, as Chief Press Secretary to HRM, Oba Ewuare II.

The Council also named Mr. Omoruyi Omonuwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as legal adviser and personal lawyer to the revered Monarch.

The appointments were contained in a circular dated August 8, 2022, and signed by the Secretary of the BTC, Frank Irabor.

Until his appointment, Iguobaro was the state correspondent of People’s Daily newspaper and Secretary, Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council.

He holds a degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from the University of Benin, (UNIBEN); and a diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ), Abuja.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, has congratulated Mr. Osaigbovo Iguobaro on his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, HRM, Oba Ewuare II.

A statement issued by the Chapel Chairman, Nefishetu Yakubu, also thanked the royal father for “finding one of our own worthy of the appointment”.

According to Yakubu, “I know you (Iguobaro) have worked hard to reach this point, and I am so pleased that you have been recognized for your accomplishment during your over two decades of journalism.

“Your appointment is well-deserved; and I am confident that you will successfully make a good spokesman.

“The Chapel look forward to working with you in your role of interfacing with journalists and positively projecting the palace activities”.

